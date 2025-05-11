Pakistan, China, Afghanistan vow cooperation on security, economy at Kabul meeting

A trilateral meeting hosted by Afghanistan in Kabul on Saturday focused on economic and security outlook of the region, according to Pakistan’s special envoy Mohammad Sadiq, as the participants pledged to deepen cooperation in various fields.

The meeting marked the latest round of talks under the trilateral dialogue mechanism between Afghanistan, China and Pakistan that was launched in 2017 to promote political trust, counterterrorism coordination and economic integration.

Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, hosted the talks, which also included China’s special envoy Yue Xiaoyong.

“The first meeting of the Pakistan-China-Afghanistan trilateral in Kabul today… provided the occasion for convergence of views on economic and security cooperation as well as regional stability,” Sadiq, Pakistan’s special representative for Afghanistan, said in a post on social media platform X.

All three sides reviewed progress on commitments made during the last dialogue and agreed to convene the sixth round of foreign ministers’ meeting in Kabul at a future date, according to a report published by Afghanistan’s Ariana News.

The officials also discussed broader preparations for an upcoming meeting of foreign ministers from Afghanistan’s neighboring countries, and reaffirmed their intention to expand political and economic engagement.

Muttaqi highlighted the importance of strengthening bilateral and trilateral ties, while the Chinese and Pakistani envoys reiterated their commitment to good-neighborly relations based on mutual respect and non-interference.

China and Pakistan are among the few countries to maintain ongoing engagement with the Taliban-led government in Kabul, though neither formally recognizes it.

Both Beijing and Islamabad have called for stability in Afghanistan to enable cross-border connectivity and curb the threat of militant spillover.