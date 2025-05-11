Pakistan remains committed to ceasefire implementation: FO

The Foreign Office (FO) has said that Pakistan remains committed to the implementation of the recent ceasefire reached with India and security forces are handling the present situation with responsibility. A statement issued by the FO spokesperson in response to media queries on the issue said: “Pakistan remains committed to faithful implementation of ceasefire between Pakistan and India, announced earlier in the day. “Notwithstanding the violations being committed by India in some areas, our forces are handling the situation with responsibility and restraint.” The spokesperson said that any issues in the smooth implementation of the ceasefire should be addressed through communication at appropriate levels. “The troops on ground should also exercise restraint,” he added.