Another Chance

The IMF’s decision to disburse $1 billion under the Extended Fund Facility and approve a $1.4 billion Resilience and Sustainability Facility is not, as some have claimed, a rescue. It is a calculated show of trust in Pakistan’s recent fiscal discipline, but that trust is thin and conditional.

Inflation has collapsed (officially below 0.5 per cent) and the rupee has stabilised, helped along by monetary tightening and some painful fiscal consolidation. The central bank has cut rates, reserves have inched up, and a primary surplus appears to be within reach. But this isn’t the first time a programme has “turned the corner.” We’ve rounded many such corners in the last 15 years, only to find a cliff.

The new RSF facility is, admittedly, a different proposition. It places Pakistan in a position to attract concessional climate finance, support climate adaptation frameworks, and invest in sustainability infrastructure. In theory, this is exactly the kind of long-term capital we’ve lacked. But the keywords here are “in theory.” Without institutional capacity, fiscal continuity, and inter-ministerial coordination, climate-linked funding will suffer the same fate as other policy-dependent disbursements: delayed, politicised, or diluted.

There is no denying that the current economic team has steadied the ship. But the waters remain treacherous. External repayments exceed $23 billion a year through FY2027, and reserves are still shallow. And the broader investment environment remains anaemic.

What the IMF’s approval grants us is not breathing space but a margin for error. The upcoming federal budget would have to be the real litmus test. It must demonstrate that the government is serious about expanding the tax base beyond salaried segments, rationalising energy subsidies without sparking another inflationary cycle, and reforming the state’s commercial footprint in a way that’s politically difficult but fiscally necessary. Any misalignment between budget targets and programme benchmarks will trigger consequences. The market is no longer patient, and neither is the Fund.

For now, Pakistan has earned the benefit of the doubt. But the clock is already ticking. If this moment is treated as a lifeline rather than a lever for reform, then even $2.4 billion will not be enough to protect the economy from the consequences of policy relapse. The only thing harder than regaining credibility is keeping it. *