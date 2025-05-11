India’s Cowardly Attack Fails

Relations between Pakistan and India have always been tense. India has consistently adopted an aggressive stance against Pakistan. In recent events, India carried out a cowardly attack on Pakistan under the cover of darkness, resulting in the martyrdom of innocent civilians. However, Pakistan’s brave army responded with a strong counterattack, giving a crushing reply to the enemy.India’s history is a testament to its consistent hostile attitude towards Pakistan. Violations of the Line of Control (LoC), attacks on innocent civilians, and breaches of international laws have become part of India’s traditional strategy.Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is associated with the extremist organization RSS, seeks to destroy world peace. India has always carried out cowardly attacks in the dark of night, while Pakistan has always responded in self-defense and never initiated aggression.

India blamed Pakistan for the attack on tourists in Pahalgam, while Pakistan offered to have international investigative bodies look into the accusations. However, instead of conducting an investigation, India targeted various locations in Pakistan during the night. In this attack, dozens of innocent Pakistani civilians, including women and children, were martyred. India, on the other hand, is presenting these innocent women and children as terrorists, further proving its involvement in cross-border terrorism.

The Indian Air Force violated Pakistan’s airspace under the cover of darkness and targeted innocent civilians. However, Pakistan’s brave forces swiftly responded and thwarted the enemy’s plans. Pakistan shot down five Indian fighter jets and destroyed dozens of drones.

This courageous response reminded India of its place. India was proud of its Rafale aircraft, and Modi believed that these would enable him to pressure Pakistan. However, the Pakistani Air Force shot down the Rafale jets, shattering India’s arrogance and once again proving to the world that the Pakistani Air Force is among the best in the world, capable of downing the most expensive and advanced warplanes.

The Pakistani army is considered one of the best in the world. Thanks to its professionalism, courage, and patriotism, it has always defended the country, providing a strong response to the enemy at every front and proving that Pakistan’s defense is invincible.When India did not find desire response, it sent Israeli drones into Pakistan the following day. However, the Pakistani army destroyed these drones, which Israel was also proud of. Pakistan has always responded to India’s actions during daylight. India may be under the misconception that there is a rift between the people of Pakistan or the Pakistani army, but I can proudly say that India’s attacks have united the nation. Any minor differences that existed have been forgotten, and people have rallied behind the Pakistan Army.

After India’s attacks, I held a press conference at the Lahore Press Club with religious leaders from all faiths. In this conference, all religious leaders reaffirmed their commitment to stand with the Pakistan Army in defense of the country and to thwart Modi’s war-driven ambitions.

Modi is, in fact, the mastermind behind the Pahalgam attacks. This was orchestrated to stoke emotions in India through Hindutva ideology and prolong his rule. Modi is affiliated with RSS, a Hindu extremist group with a history of Muslim and Pakistan-bashing.Pakistan has always advocated for peace and brotherhood, and even after the Pahalgam attack, Pakistan offered to conduct independent investigations. However, the Modi government, knowing that such investigations would expose his wrongdoing, responded with unjustified attacks on Pakistan, in which innocent lives were lost. Nevertheless, the Pakistani military and air force gave India a fitting reply, diminishing its arrogance.Those who question why Pakistan spends on defense or weapons should now understand, as despite Indian attacks, the people of Pakistan remain fearless. The reason is Pakistan’s strong military and defense system. India’s aim is to form a secret alliance with Israel to make Pakistan’s situation similar to Palestine’s, but thanks to the Pakistani military and our nuclear weapons, India knows it cannot carry out a major offensive.India’s infiltration has once again shown that India resorts to aggression against Pakistan to cover up its internal failures. However, Pakistan has always displayed patience, wisdom, and courage.

Our armed forces have the full capability to respond to any kind of aggression, and Pakistan will always strive for peace in the region. India must understand that Pakistan is a peace-loving country, but it has the ability to give a strong reply to any aggression. India’s cowardly actions only reveal its failures. Pakistan is a strong nation, and its armed forces are always ready to defend the country.

The writer is an old Aitchisonian who believes in freedom of expression, a freelance columnist, entrepreneur and social activist.