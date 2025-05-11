Pakistan Left With the Last Word

It was the Indian Air Force that crossed the Line of Control. It was Indian drones-many Israeli-made-that breached Pakistani airspace in waves. And it was India’s political and military elite that vowed to “redraw the map,” launching a campaign of aggression based more on domestic theatrics than strategic foresight.

Eighteen days later, the war ended-not with a victory parade in New Delhi, but with a hotline request to Rawalpindi. The ceasefire that followed, mediated by the United States, came without any preconditions from Pakistan. It was India that initiated de-escalation. And it was Pakistan that walked away with its credibility-and capability-enhanced.

According to officials familiar with the sequence of events, the Indian side sought a ceasefire following the success of Operation Bunyan-ul-Marsoos, Pakistan’s measured response to repeated Indian incursions. The operation neutralised more than 30 Indian military targets. Among them was a battery of the Russian-made S-400 missile system-once described as the jewel of India’s defence portfolio. It didn’t last 72 hours under pressure.

The Indian military’s numerical advantage yielded little. In an 82-to-42 air engagement, five Indian aircraft were shot down. Over 80 drones-many equipped for both surveillance and strike-were downed before they could inflict strategic damage. Pakistan’s airspace remained secure. Indian naval posturing in the Arabian Sea failed to alter the conflict’s trajectory. And crucially, Indian attempts to destabilise Pakistani forward posts in Azad Jammu and Kashmir were thwarted with precision strikes.

The turning point came not from the battlefield, but from a press conference broadcast across South Asia. Indian Army spokesperson Colonel Sofia Qureshi declared: “India does not want further escalation, provided Pakistan also exercises restraint.” Standing beside her, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Indian Air Force reiterated: “Indian Armed Forces reiterate their commitment to non-escalation, provided it is reciprocated by the Pakistan Military.”

There was no ambiguity in tone. These were not statements of triumph-they were admissions of strategic fatigue.

Yet in Indian media, a different war was being fought. One not of missiles, but of manufactured glory. Prime-time anchors, some of whom had declared victory on Day One, pivoted to claiming moral high ground. The ceasefire, they said, was “on India’s terms.” That the Indian military had “taught Pakistan a lesson.” Facts didn’t matter. Optics did.

Fake drone footage aired as “exclusive operations.” Doctored videos flooded WhatsApp groups. Hashtags of nationalistic fervour trended across social platforms. But the global audience wasn’t buying it. And increasingly, neither was India’s own public, where sections of civil society began questioning the government’s claims.

Pakistan, for its part, stayed on message. Civilian and military institutions presented a coordinated, fact-driven narrative. Independent journalists collaborated with state outlets to counter disinformation. Verified satellite imagery, battle damage assessments, and footage of intercepted drones painted a picture of controlled resolve.

Behind closed doors, the diplomatic calculus was just as telling. The United States maintained neutrality, refusing to echo Indian talking points. China reiterated its support for regional restraint-pointedly acknowledging Pakistan’s right to self-defence. Türkiye took a firmer line, backing Pakistan’s response and urging India to respect territorial sovereignty.

Perhaps most telling was the silence of India’s traditional partners. No major global power issued a statement supporting India’s military actions. No western leader endorsed its narrative. The G7 remained disengaged. Even the Gulf states, typically receptive to Indian lobbying, abstained from commentary.

If India’s objective was to project regional dominance or diplomatic momentum, it failed. Pakistan, without requesting sympathy or demanding international intervention, managed to reassert deterrence, reset the regional tone, and recalibrate the world’s assumptions about who holds the cards in South Asia.

This was not just a military standoff-it was a reputational stress test. And it revealed far more about India than Pakistan. The former, despite its global PR apparatus and trillion-dollar economy, relied on performative nationalism and narrative gymnastics. The latter, frequently underestimated and often isolated, relied instead on layered doctrine, restraint, and coherence.

What happened over these 18 days will not be remembered as a traditional war. There were no columns marching, no capitals captured. But something larger shifted: the mythology of Indian dominance shattered. The narrative that India can dictate terms to Pakistan-militarily, diplomatically, or even perceptually-was dismantled. That’s what makes this ceasefire different from previous ones. Not because it ended the fighting, but because it clarified who actually ended it-and on what terms.

India may continue to spin victories in studios, but in the real world of geopolitics, it lost the plot. Pakistan, without overextending, reasserted itself where it mattered most: in the calculus of risk and restraint, where real power lies.

The world saw it. So did the region. And despite the noise, so did India.

The writer is OpEd Editor (Daily Times) and can be reached at durenayab786 @gmail.com. She tweets @DureAkram