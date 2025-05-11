SAPM commends military, country’s leadership for historic victory

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Saturday extended his heartfelt tribute to the Pakistan armed forces and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for their strategic leadership and exceptional efforts, which led to a momentous victory for the country.

In a statement issued here, Haroon congratulated the nation on this remarkable success, stating, “On behalf of the entire nation, I congratulate Pakistan on this historic victory. Our courageous Armed Forces have once again made us proud and shown the world their unmatched valor and dedication.”

He further emphasized the pivotal role played by the Pakistan Army and Air Force in securing the country’s sovereignty and regional stability.

“Our brave soldiers have played a critical role in safeguarding the integrity of the nation and maintaining peace in the region. Their sacrifices and commitment have ensured the safety and security of our homeland,” he added.

Haroon also lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, stating, “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan has achieved a historic and unparalleled success. His strategic vision and steadfast leadership have been instrumental in this victory.”