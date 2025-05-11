Rally held to express solidarity with Pak armed forces

A grand rally was held by the artists from Islamabad and Rawalpindi under the leadership of Dolphin Communication’s Chief Executive, Asma Butt to show solidarity with the Pakistan armed forces here Saturday.

The rally which started from the Rawalpindi Press Club and culminated at Liaquat Bagh was participated by the people from all walks of life, including children from Pakistan Sweet Homes.

They carried banners and chanted slogans in support of the Pakistan armed forces.

During her speech, Asma Butt said that all artists stand firmly with the army. “After the brave response from our army, the enemy has been silenced. We salute the Chief of Army Staff and express our full support,” she said.

Khan Zamrud Khan, Patron-in-Chief of Pakistan Sweet Homes, also spoke at the event. He thanked the children, artists and journalists for standing united. He praised Asma Butt by bringing everyone together. Today’s unity has sent a strong message to the enemies of Pakistan,” he added.

He also announced the establishment of a 24-hour blood bank at Liaquat Bagh and urged the public to donate blood generously to help during emergencies.

Members of the Pakistan Muslim League-N Youth Wing, including Naeem Gul Pasha, Anjum Habibi, Tahir Siddiqui, Afzal Latifi, and many others, also attended the rally.