President urges nation to celebrate victory, honour martyrs with prayers

President Asif Ali Zardari has urged the nation to celebrate the recent major victory in the war against arch-rival India and offer prayers for the martyrs. At least 33 civilians were martyred and 62 others sustained injuries in unprovoked and devious strikes by India against Pakistan. In a statement, following a US-brokered ceasefire between India and Pakistan, the president paid rich tribute to the armed forces, saying, “The Pakistan army’s bravery and tireless efforts led us to victory in this war.” The president said that Pakistan gave a befitting response to the Indian aggression, dealing a significant blow to India’s so-called military might. “Resolve of our nation is unmatched,” he added.