CM Sindh hails Pak-India ceasefire as victory for peace

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has welcomed the recent ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India, describing it as “a victory for peace and a triumph for all who desire stability in the region.” He stated that the announcement had been met with widespread approval in Pakistan.

“This ceasefire represents a significant step towards de-escalation and creates an opportunity for both nations to prioritize dialogue,” the CM said in a statement issued here Saturday. He further urged India to pursue peaceful resolutions to all outstanding disputes, including the Kashmir issue, through sustained dialogue and negotiations.

The Chief Minister lauded the Pakistan Armed Forces for their role in maintaining national security. He specifically acknowledged the Pakistan Air Force and also congratulated President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for their leadership in achieving the ceasefire.

Moreover, Shah expressed gratitude to friendly nations, particularly the United States, for their diplomatic efforts in facilitating the agreement.

He also acknowledged the efforts of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for advocating for peace and representing Pakistan’s position at the international stage.

Earlier, PPP Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman stated on Saturday that Pakistan is a peaceful nation but when provoked by India, our country has consistently demonstrated its capability to defend its territory and achieve its objectives.

In a candid conversation with a private news channel, Senator Sherry Rehman applauded Pakistan’s military, saying India instigated hostilities, but Pakistan responded with swift and resolute action last night, underscoring our commitment to safeguarding our territorial integrity.

Last night, Pakistan delivered a strong and effective response to India’s hostile actions, Senator Sherry Rehman said, commending the armed forces for their professionalism and bravery in defending the nation.

Senator Sherry declared, ‘We are a strong and resilient nation and we will stand unwaveringly till our last breath, defending our sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Rehman emphasized that Pakistan has the sovereign right to respond to threats and provocations, while categorically calling for evidence-based diplomacy and dialogue to resolve disputes.

Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary of Sindh Government has issued directives for the immediate hoisting of the national flag on all government buildings, offices and official residences to mark the historical victory of Pakistan armed forces against Indian aggression.

A formal letter in this regard was issued by the Secretary of the Information Department here Saturday.