Pakistan’s forces gave India a befitting reply: Tessori

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori visited the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) where he was welcomed by FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh. On this occasion, Atif Ikram Sheikh stated that the FPCCI is the representative organization of all chambers and that Pakistan’s business community stands firmly with the Armed Forces of Pakistan. He further added that the Armed Forces of Pakistan have always made the country’s defense invincible and the current operation has been named “Bunyan-e-Marsous” by the Chief of Army Staff.

Atif Ikram Sheikh emphasized that Pakistan has only shown India a trailer so far and paid tribute to the excellent strategy of the Chief of Army Staff, Air Chief Marshal, and Chief of Naval Staff. He assured that Pakistan’s business community is ready for all kinds of cooperation, including physical and financial support.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, while talking to the media, said that the Pakistani business community and overseas business community also need to respond to India. He appreciated the passion shown by Atif Ikram Sheikh and stated that India is currently being aggressive, and Pakistan has responded strongly. He alleged that India had been carrying out terrorism in Pakistan for many years through Afghanistan, but India knows that our forces are highly capable. He further added that India attacked under the cover of darkness because it could not face our brave forces, but despite that, the Armed Forces of Pakistan gave a befitting reply to India.

Kamran Tessori expressed his determination to work with the business community to rid Pakistan of debt and said that it is also the responsibility of the business community to come forward. He lamented that today our forces are fighting with a budget of only $11 billion, while India’s defense budget is more than $80 billion. He said that industrialists and traders can take Pakistan out of debt, and he will also meet the Chief of Army Staff to give him suggestions for economic improvement.

The Sindh Governor recalled that Pakistan had offered an impartial inquiry into the Pahalgam incident, but India responded with a missile attack. He said that the Indian army attacked by using the May 9 incident as a pretext, but today all political parties are on the same page, which is the stability of Pakistan. Giving historical examples, he said that today we have either the path of Bahadur Shah Zafar or Tipu Sultan, and we need to increase our financial reserves by selling our foreign assets. He proudly stated that our forces have given a strong response.

Kamran Tessori said that the business community has given a clear message to India today, and economic proposals are necessary for freedom from the clutches of the IMF. He emphasized that this is not just the fight of the Armed Forces of Pakistan but the fight of all of Pakistan. He gave a clear message to India that if it talks with love, it will receive love, but if it shows aggression, its aggression will be met with a strong response. In a humorous tone, he said that earlier they offered tea, and now, being from Karachi, he would also offer paan (betel leaf).