JI terms ceasefire development a major success for Pakistan

Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Emir Engineer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has termed the ceasefire development a major success for Pakistan, asserting the outcome proved that only Islam, faith, and the spirit of jihad could unite the nation and empower the armed forces.

“Pakistan now holds the upper hand over India,” he tweeted on X, expressing hope that the government would not squander a hard-earned victory at the negotiating table. “The time has come to raise the Kashmir issue with full force. The nation will not accept any compromise on Kashmir, and progress must align with UN resolutions.” He further demanded full implementation of the Indus Waters Treaty, emphasizing that Pakistan must protect its water rights.

Earlier, addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman outlined three key conditions for a comprehensive ceasefire to any mediators involved: resolution of the Kashmir dispute per UN resolutions, implementation of the Indus Waters Treaty in its true spirit, and a formal apology from India for attacks on mosques, women, and children in Pakistan. “These conditions should be presented to any mediator, be it Trump or anyone else. Only if India agrees should a ceasefire be finalized,” he added, while warning of the need to remain prepared against a “cowardly enemy.”

Commenting on the military exchanges, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said India was humiliated in the face of Pakistan’s robust response. “The whole nation has united above political differences, driven by the spirit of martyrdom. By Allah’s grace, we have won this war,” he said.

He said the Pulwama incident was a false-flag operation, adding that India had evaded Pakistan’s offer for an independent probe. “From the Indian parliament attack to the Taj Hotel incident, the pattern is the same. But this time, Pakistan’s strategic clarity denied India the propaganda advantage it has often enjoyed in the past,” he said.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman asserted that Pakistan had triumphed on both diplomatic and information fronts. “The world no longer trusts Indian media’s propaganda. Our Air Force downed Indian Rafale jets, and this time we succeeded not only with technology but also in diplomatic and journalistic arenas,” he said.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman emphasized that a nation standing with dignity and unity can overcome economic challenges. “The Armed Forces have given the response the nation was waiting for. Pakistan acted responsibly, while India targeted mosques, women, and children – revealing a Hindutva mindset akin to Zionism,” he remarked. The JI leader called for intensified diplomatic efforts, including messaging in English, Arabic, and French. “Peace between two nuclear states is impossible without resolving Kashmir. India’s water aggression must end and the suspended Indus Waters Treaty must be immediately restored,” he insisted. He underscored that being a nuclear power does not mean showing weakness, stating: “Pakistan’s existence is rooted in its ideology, not just geography. No agreement should be made with the enemy without conditions being met.”

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman welcomed the clarity of the Army Chief on the concept of jihad. “The state must take the lead in jihad so non-state actors don’t fill the vacuum. The military’s stance has revived the spirit of resistance.” He warned that future mediators must address the core issues between India and Pakistan, or risk fueling disappointment among the people. “We must engage with other countries with dignity. The U.S. should speak to us as equals,” he said. In response to journalists’ questions, he called on the government to initiate dialogue with PTI Chairman Imran Khan and to release political prisoners. He criticized mainstream political leaders for failing to condemn U.S. support for Israel. “There is no difference between India and Israel,” he concluded.