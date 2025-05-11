Ramesh Arora condemns Indian attacks on religious sites

Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs and Chairman of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC) Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora has strongly condemned the Indian drone attack near the revered Sikh holy site of Nankana Sahib, calling it a blatant violation of international laws, religious freedom, and human rights.

Addressing a press conference along with Lahore Press Club (LPC) President Arshad Ansari and prominent Sikh personalities including Sardar Bishan Singh, Stwant Kaur, Sardar Jaskaran Singh, and Kalyan Singh Kalyan, here at LPC on Saturday, the minister decried recent missile attacks on mosques and drone strikes on minority worship places, declaring these actions as part of a wider Indian conspiracy to malign Pakistan’s peaceful image and ignite religious tensions in the region.

Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora asserted that Pakistan could never even imagine targeting Sikh religious sites, and emphasized that the country’s bond with the Sikh community is founded on sincerity, reverence, and mutual respect. He highlighted the warmth shown by Pakistan during recent religious festivals, especially the Baisakhi celebrations, where Sikh pilgrims from around the world lauded the nation’s hospitality and religious tolerance.

He categorically rejected India’s claims regarding fabricated attacks in Pahalgam, Amritsar, or near the Golden Temple, terming them baseless, pre-planned narratives aimed at misleading the global community and stirring interfaith discord.

He warned that India is attempting to instigate hatred between Muslim and Sikh communities and wage psychological warfare against Pakistan.

“Pakistan’s Sikh community is an integral part of our national fabric,” he said. “We will not allow any foreign element to jeopardize the spirit of brotherhood and interfaith harmony we have nurtured over the decades.”

He urged the United Nations and international human rights organizations to take immediate notice of India’s aggressive behavior and repeated violations against religious minorities.