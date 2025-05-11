Pakistan triumphs over India’s aggression: Law Minister

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar Saturday criticized India’s aggressive actions, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to regional stability, asserting Pakistan’s stance on peace has been justified, exposing India’s true motives and proclaiming Pakistan’s triumph as a major breakthrough. In an Interview with a Private news channel, Azam Nazir Tarar credited Allah for Pakistan’s success, asserting that the country’s victory is a clear response to India’s aggression, as Pakistan had firmly sought. He declared that Pakistan will employ every available means and utilize its legal rights to respond to India’s provocations. Azam Nazir Tarar said Pakistan had conveyed a clear message to the world that it desires peace, but India’s continued provocations and attacks have now received a befitting response. Tarar recalled that Prime Minister of Pakistan had offered a transparent, independent inquiry into the Pulwama incident and invited the global community to investigate, but India ignored Pakistan’s offer. Minister further stated that Pakistan was even willing to establish a permanent commission to resolve issues, but unfortunately that effort was also not successful. He warned that if the world fails to stop India’s aggressive actions, Pakistan will be forced to respond more aggressively. Tarar emphasized that despite Pakistan’s 40-year struggle against terrorism with numerous sacrifices made India persists in spreading falsehoods and maligning the country.