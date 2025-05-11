‘India miscalculated Pakistan’s silence’, Kundi hails PAF response

Governor KPK Faisal Karim Kundi Saturday praised the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for its strong defense response against India, saying India’s miscalculation of Pakistan’s silence as weakness was met with a powerful awakening and a resolute response. In an exclusive interview with a private news channel, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi stated that while Pakistan believes in dialogue and peace, the world remained silent and misjudged our silence as weakness. He emphasized that Pakistan has the right to defend itself and will utilize this right in the best possible way at the most opportune time. Kundi also expressed full trust in Pakistan’s military leadership, saying they responded comprehensively and effectively. “We have full trust in our military leadership, which responded comprehensively, he said, adding, we will utilize our right to defend ourselves in the best possible way and if India does not cease its actions, further responses will follow.”