A moderate earthquake struck near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border on Saturday morning, with tremors felt across northwestern Pakistan, including parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 4.6 magnitude quake at 10:08 am local time. The epicentre was located 34 kilometres west of Ashk?sham, Afghanistan, at a depth of 233.7 kilometres beneath the Hindu Kush mountains. Due to the depth of the quake, its surface impact was limited.