Ethiopia journalists face renewed ‘climate of fear’

Journalists are facing raids and terrorism charges in Ethiopia as the media denounces a renewed “climate of fear” ahead of elections next year.

There had been hopes for greater press freedom after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took power in 2018, with exiled journalists encouraged to return.

But a brutal war in the Tigray region from 2020 to 2022, and ongoing insurgencies in Amhara and Oromia regions, have led to those freedoms being once again harshly curtailed.

Last month, three employees of Addis Standard, an online newspaper published in English, were detained for several hours for unknown reasons following a police raid on their offices. Six laptops and eight phones were seized and have still not been returned.

In March, seven journalists from the private Ethiopian Broadcasting Service (EBS) were arrested in a terrorism investigation after the broadcast of a documentary in which a woman claimed to have been raped by men in military uniform.

The woman later retracted her statements and the station apologised, but that was not accepted by the authorities.

On April 23, a journalist for The Reporter newspaper, who was investigating the grievances of dismissed former military personnel seeking financial compensation, was arrested.

Last month also saw parliament pass an amendment to the press freedom law, putting oversight powers more firmly in the hands of the prime minister’s office rather than the semi-independent media association.

“The current situation for journalists in Ethiopia is more dire than ever,” said “Tesfa”, a journalist who has worked in the east African country for 10 years.

Like other journalists interviewed by AFP, he gave a false name for fear of repercussions by the security agencies, describing a widespread “climate of fear”.