Salman Khan’s support for ceasefire draws fire, forces tweet deletion

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently faced severe backlash on social media after expressing his support for the ceasefire between India and Pakistan. The actor tweeted, “Thanking God for the ceasefire,” following the announcement of a ceasefire agreement between the two countries.

However, the tweet did not sit well with many in India, especially those who were upset by the military setbacks India suffered during the recent conflict. Critics were quick to point out that Salman Khan’s comment seemed to favor Pakistan’s stance, given the outcome of the clashes, in which India lost several fighter jets and military installations.

The tweet quickly became a topic of heated debate, with many users accusing the actor of showing partiality. Facing intense criticism, Salman Khan decided to delete the tweet to avoid further controversy. This incident highlighted the sensitive nature of public figures commenting on such politically charged issues, as even a well-intentioned post can lead to significant backlash in times of heightened national tensions.

The ceasefire, brokered with the help of international diplomatic efforts, came after several days of clashes that saw both sides suffering casualties and damage. Despite the negative reactions, Salman Khan’s attempt to promote peace through his tweet underscored the delicate nature of the conflict and the ongoing desire for de-escalation.