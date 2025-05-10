Sonia and Rahul Gandhi case postponed: New hearing set for may 21

A Delhi court has deferred the hearing in the National Herald money laundering case involving Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to May 21 and 22, 2025. This decision came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed the court that co-accused Sam Pitroda had only been served a notice via an alternative email on the day of the hearing.

The ED filed a chargesheet under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), accusing the Gandhi family of conspiring to illegally take control of properties worth over ₹2,000 crore owned by Associated Journals Limited (AJL), the publisher of the National Herald newspaper. The case stemmed from a private criminal complaint filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy in June 2014.

The court will first consider the ED’s position on the chargesheet before addressing Swamy’s request to receive a copy of the document. The judge also emphasized that the accused have the right to be heard before any charges are formally acknowledged, ensuring fairness in the proceedings.

The case will be revisited for hearing on May 21 and 22, 2025, as the legal battle surrounding the National Herald case continues to unfold.