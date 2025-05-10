Zardari declares: Kashmir holds the key to peace in South Asia

President Asif Ali Zardari firmly stated that long-lasting peace in South Asia cannot be achieved without resolving the Kashmir dispute. In his remarks following the recent Pakistan-India ceasefire, he emphasized that sustainable peace also depends on fair resolutions to other key issues, including the suspended Indus Waters Treaty. He stressed that peace and dialogue must be based on justice and mutual respect.

The president praised the Pakistan Armed Forces for what he called a “strong and historic” response to Indian aggression. He said Pakistan gave a fitting reply to India’s attacks, damaging the enemy’s military image. He expressed full confidence in the army, navy, and air force, and said their efforts had exposed the limitations of India’s so-called military superiority.

He highlighted the unity and resilience of the Pakistani nation during the crisis. According to him, the people’s spirit proved the strength of the Two-Nation Theory. Zardari added that Pakistan’s faith in Allah gave it the courage to stand tall against a country five times its size, showing bravery and discipline in difficult times.

In a message to the country, he congratulated the Army Chief, Air Chief, and Naval Chief for leading their forces to what he described as victory. He urged the nation to celebrate the success with pride, while also offering prayers for the martyrs who gave their lives defending the country. He said their sacrifices should never be forgotten.

Lastly, President Zardari thanked friendly countries like China, the US, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Iran for their support during this tense period. He made it clear that Pakistan seeks peace and does not believe in provocation. However, he firmly stated that Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty or national interests.