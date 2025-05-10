U.S. journalist unveils how Pakistan’s military strength Forced India to Negotiate

Pakistan’s missile strikes forced India to retreat and accept a ceasefire, revealed CNN’s International Diplomatic Editor, Nick Robertson. He shared the behind-the-scenes details of the ceasefire in a TV interview. According to him, global powers had been trying for days to bring both nations to peace talks. However, those efforts had failed—until India launched an airstrike on Pakistani bases.

In response, Pakistan launched a wave of unstoppable missile attacks on India. Nick Robertson said the strikes were powerful and continuous. As a result, India had no option but to return to the negotiation table. The journalist clearly stated, “Pakistan’s missile response forced India to back down.” He emphasized that this shift was not voluntary—it was strategic pressure.

Robertson also revealed key international involvement in de-escalating the situation. He said the U.S. Secretary of State contacted Saudi and Turkish officials. Through joint diplomatic efforts, the situation was calmed. This cooperation helped lead both sides toward the ceasefire agreement. Diplomacy, along with Pakistan’s military response, made the breakthrough possible.

Earlier, Pakistan had launched Operation Bunyān Marsūs (Iron Wall) in response to Indian aggression. During the operation, more than ten Indian military sites were destroyed, including major airbases in Adampur, Udhampur, Bathinda, Suratgarh, Mamun, Jammu, and others. These precise strikes caused heavy losses and disrupted India’s defense lines.

One of the biggest blows came when a Pakistani JF-17 Thunder jet destroyed India’s $1.5 billion S-400 air defense system in Adampur. The missile used was hypersonic and launched with accuracy. The military released a video of the successful strike. Soon after these events, both nations agreed to a ceasefire, ending a dangerous phase of conflict.