Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that Pakistan has accepted the ceasefire with India to ensure regional peace and stability. He emphasized that this decision was made in the best interest of the region, not under any external pressure. The Prime Minister explained that Pakistan’s commitment to peace is critical to preventing further conflict. He described the ceasefire as an important step toward lasting peace and a brighter future for both nations.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude to U.S. President Donald Trump for his leadership in mediating the ceasefire. He noted that Trump’s role was crucial in de-escalating the situation. Additionally, the Prime Minister thanked the U.S. Vice President and Secretary of State for their continued support. Shehbaz said their diplomatic efforts helped pave the way for renewed dialogue and better relations between the two countries.

The Prime Minister acknowledged that unresolved conflicts between India and Pakistan have been a long-standing issue, causing regional instability for decades. These disputes have hindered progress, trade, and regional cooperation. However, with the ceasefire in place, both countries have an opportunity to reset their relationship. The Prime Minister called on all parties to maintain peace and work towards cooperation for mutual growth.

In response to Indian aggression, Pakistan launched Operation Bunyān Marsūs (Iron Wall), which targeted key Indian military sites. The operation successfully struck several airbases, including those in Adampur, Udhampur, Bathinda, and Jammu. These targeted strikes displayed Pakistan’s military strength and readiness to defend its sovereignty. The operation led to substantial damage on India’s side and put serious pressure on the Indian military.

A particularly significant strike occurred when a Pakistani JF-17 Thunder fighter jet destroyed India’s $1.5 billion S-400 air defense system in Adampur. The system was hit with a hypersonic missile, showcasing Pakistan’s advanced military capabilities. The military also released video footage of the strike, providing visual proof of the operation’s success. Following these retaliatory actions, both Pakistan and India agreed to a ceasefire, leading to the de-escalation of the conflict.