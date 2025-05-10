Dar confirms ceasefire: ‘We defended ourselves with dignity’

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed on Saturday that Pakistan and India have agreed to an immediate and full ceasefire. The breakthrough came at approximately 4:30 PM after intense diplomatic efforts throughout the day, led by the United States and supported by other key international actors including the G7 and the United Nations.

Dar stated that while Pakistan remains committed to peace, it had no choice but to defend its sovereignty. “We have shown both strength and restraint. Pakistan’s armed forces responded firmly yet responsibly,” he said. He stressed that Pakistan would continue to pursue peace, but warned that any future aggression would be met with a strong reply.

Dar acknowledged the critical role of global diplomacy, thanking those countries that helped bring the two sides to the negotiating table. He credited these efforts for preventing further escalation and praised Pakistan’s military for its professionalism and discipline under pressure.

The ceasefire follows days of intense military exchanges that included missile strikes, drone attacks, and retaliatory operations on both sides of the border. Pakistan launched Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos in response to Indian strikes, targeting key Indian military sites. Both sides suffered casualties, with dozens of civilians also reported dead or injured.

While the ceasefire marks a pause in hostilities, officials caution that the underlying tensions—particularly around Kashmir—remain unresolved. However, both Islamabad and New Delhi have expressed openness to further dialogue. The world now watches to see whether this truce can lead to lasting peace.