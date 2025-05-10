Ceasefire breakthrough: Trump mediates peace between India and Pakistan

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that Pakistan and India have agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire” following intense military exchanges. The ceasefire comes after a night of U.S.-mediated talks aimed at de-escalating the conflict. Both nations have confirmed the agreement, with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar stating that both countries have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect.

The recent escalation began after a deadly attack in Kashmir on April 22, which led to retaliatory strikes by both countries. Pakistan launched Operation ‘Bunyan-un-Marsoos’ in response to Indian aggression, targeting several Indian military installations.

Reports indicate that Pakistan’s strikes destroyed key Indian facilities, including the Brahmos missile depot in Beas, the Pathankot airfield, and the Adampur airbase. Additionally, a Pakistani JF-17 Thunder jet reportedly destroyed India’s $1.5 billion S-400 air defense system in Udhampur. Pakistan’s Fateh-I missiles also targeted various locations in India, including the G-Top supply depot of the Indian brigade headquarters in Uri.

The conflict has resulted in significant casualties and damage on both sides. India has reported the loss of several aircraft, including Rafale jets, and numerous casualties among its military personnel. Pakistan has also suffered losses, with reports of civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure.

The international community, including the United Nations and the Group of Seven (G7), has expressed support for the ceasefire and urged both nations to engage in dialogue to address underlying issues.

The ceasefire agreement marks a significant step toward reducing tensions in the region. However, challenges remain, particularly concerning the longstanding Kashmir dispute. Both countries have indicated a willingness to continue discussions, with the hope that this ceasefire will pave the way for more comprehensive peace talks in the future.