‘We’re ready to die for Pakistan’: Sheikh Rashid stands with armed forces

Awami Muslim League Chief and former minister Sheikh Rashid has said that India was acting like a bully, but Pakistan has now silenced it. Speaking to media in Rawalpindi, he praised the Pakistan Army’s bold response. He said the military’s action proved that Pakistan is a strong and living nation. Rashid declared that Pakistanis are ready to sacrifice their lives for their country and their faith.

He strongly criticized India’s treatment of minorities, especially Muslims, Sikhs, and Jews. Rashid warned that Pakistan’s 250 million people would teach India a lesson it will never forget. He mentioned that while world powers were calling for peace for three days, Pakistan responded firmly last night. According to him, the enemy has now felt the strength of the Pakistan Army.

Rashid also pledged full support to the army, saying the nation is ready to stand with soldiers at the border if needed. He said it would be an honor to fight for Pakistan and Kashmir. He even prayed to be granted martyrdom if called to serve on the frontlines. He emphasized that real bravery lies in standing firm when the nation needs you most.

Commenting on India’s Rafale jets, Sheikh Rashid said Pakistan’s locally made JF-17 Thunder jets have proven to be superior. He recalled visiting the JF-17 production facility twice during its development. He proudly said that today, Rafales stand humbled before the JF-17. He also credited the late Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan and Pakistani scientists for making the nation strong.

On another note, when asked about the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Rashid said thousands are in jails. He suggested that all jails should now be opened. His remarks showed both his political stance and his continued criticism of the current system. The overall message from Rashid was clear: unity, strength, and sacrifice for the country above all.