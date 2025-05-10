Sikh community worldwide supports Pakistan: Ramesh Singh Arora

Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, Punjab’s Minister for Minorities Affairs, has asserted that the global Sikh community stands in solidarity with Pakistan against India’s recent provocations. He condemned India’s false flag operations targeting Sikh religious sites, including the Golden Temple in Amritsar, and emphasized that such actions aim to undermine Sikh-Muslim unity. Arora highlighted that Pakistan has consistently protected Sikh religious sites, contrasting this with India’s treatment of its own minorities.

Arora also pointed out that Sikhs in India are increasingly feeling unsafe, citing the targeting of various minority communities. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to religious freedom, noting that Sikh pilgrims continue to have access to sacred sites like Kartarpur.

Arora’s statements underscore the deep-rooted ties between the Sikh community and Pakistan, particularly in regions like Nankana Sahib and Narowal, which are central to Sikh heritage.

His remarks come at a time of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, with both nations engaged in military actions. Arora’s call for peace and unity reflects the broader desire among many communities for a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing conflict.

As the situation develops, Arora’s leadership and advocacy for minority rights continue to play a pivotal role in promoting interfaith harmony and regional stability.