Prime minister and President discuss changing situation amid rising tensions with India

In light of the escalating tensions with India, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with President Asif Ali Zardari at the Aiwan-i-Sadr (President’s House) to discuss the current situation, particularly regarding India’s aggression and Pakistan’s response under “Operation Baniyan Marsoos.”

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and Law Minister Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar. The discussions focused on the recent developments in the region and Pakistan’s strong retaliation to India’s missile attacks.

During the meeting, President Zardari commended the professionalism and bravery of Pakistan’s armed forces for their decisive response to India’s aggression. He praised the military for effectively defending the nation’s sovereignty with remarkable skill and precision.

The Prime Minister and President also exchanged views on how Pakistan responded to India’s actions. President Zardari highlighted that despite India’s provocations, Pakistan, as a responsible and peace-loving nation, had shown remarkable restraint. However, he emphasized that in light of the situation, Pakistan had no choice but to deliver a decisive blow to defend its sovereignty.

The President assured that the entire nation stood united in support of the armed forces, and Pakistan would defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs. He reiterated that the Pakistani people were resolute in their commitment to protect the nation from any external threats, with unwavering backing for their military.

The meeting underscored the government’s stance on maintaining peace while being prepared for any necessary actions to safeguard the country’s security.