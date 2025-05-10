Conflict Consequences

The Foreign Office has condemned India’s actions and called them a violation of international law. It said India’s behaviour is irresponsible and could push the region towards a major conflict. Pakistan also criticised India for ignoring calls from the international community to remain calm. According to Pakistan, India is using the issue of terrorism as an excuse to spread war hysteria and justify attacks that killed innocent civilians, including women and children.

Pakistan strongly rejected the idea that it had any role in the Pahalgam attack. Instead, it blamed India for starting the violence and for violating Pakistan’s sovereignty. The Foreign Office said Pakistan had every right to defend itself under international law. It also called on the world to hold India accountable for its military aggression.

War between two nuclear-armed neighbours is never without risks. As tensions rise between Pakistan and India, the danger of a full-scale conflict grows. It all started after an attack in Indian-occupied Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, which killed 26 people. India blamed Pakistan without any investigation or proof. In response, India launched missile and drone attacks on several Pakistani cities. Pakistan reacted quickly, defending its airspace and shooting down dozens of drones.

Another concern which the world is watching as a bystander is India’s threat to stop water under the Indus Waters Treaty. Pakistan said this move is illegal and would harm its people and economy, as the country depends heavily on river water for farming. Other than water threats, the world should look and call out India for using foul language at international forums.

If something is rude, call it rude and undiplomatic. India is trying to rewrite history and bully its neighbours instead of working for peace in the region. Peace is the need of the hour. Escalating tensions only put millions of lives at risk. *