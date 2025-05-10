India deploys warships towards Pakistan: report

India has deployed a naval strike group, including an aircraft carrier and warships equipped with supersonic cruise missiles, closer to the northern Arabian Sea, placing it within striking range of Pakistan’s key economic and strategic hub, the port city of Karachi, amid a surge in cross-border hostilities.

According to a report by The Telegraph UK, citing Indian media including Hindustan Times, the Indian Navy has moved its Western Fleet approximately 300-400 miles from Pakistan’s coast. The fleet comprises destroyers, frigates, and anti-submarine vessels, with several platforms armed with the BrahMos missile system, a joint Indian-Russian cruise missile capable of delivering a 300kg warhead at speeds of up to Mach 3 over distances of 500 miles.

Karachi Port hosts the Pakistan Navy’s headquarters, making the deployment particularly sensitive.