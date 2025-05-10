India killing civilians for political gains, ISPR tells int’l media

The chief military spokesperson has challenged India to present evidence, if it has any, of Pakistan’s attacks on Indian military installations with drone and missiles. “Pakistan has not used drones or rockets. If India claims otherwise, let it present evidence,” he challenged, criticising Indian media for spreading “fabricated stories.”

Speaking at a briefing for foreign media on Friday, DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that the Pakistani military’s retaliation against India’s aggression was limited to the Indian military posts firing at civilian areas along the Line of Control (LoC).

Lt Gen Chaudhry was flanked by PAF’s Director General Public Relations (DGPR) Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb Ahmed, and Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) Rear Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz.

They briefed the media persons on the evolving situation at the LoC and the broader regional implications. They strongly rejected Indian accusations over the Pahalgam attack, warning that New Delhi’s actions risk destabilising regional peace.

Lt Gen Chaudhry questioned how Indian authorities managed to identify the alleged perpetrators within just ten minutes of the incident.

“This pattern of immediate blame without evidence has become a habit for India,” he said, adding that Pakistan had formally offered a transparent and neutral investigation by a third party-an offer that remains unanswered by New Delhi.

He said that one of the objectives of the attack and India’s reaction is to divert Pakistan’s security forces from ongoing counterterrorism operations. “The government of Pakistan and its security institutions are daily tightening the noose around India-sponsored terrorism,” he added.

The ISPR chief also revealed that 33 Pakistani civilians have been martyred and 62 others injured as a result of Indian aggression. “That’s the cost we have paid,” he said. “Each and every drop of blood is in the conscience of the armed forces, the people, and the state of Pakistan.”

He added that at not a single Pakistani soldier has been martyred.

“India has a history of using terrorism for political objectives,” he said, accusing New Delhi of targeting innocent Kashmiris and manipulating such incidents to distract from internal crises.

The DG ISPR also presented videos of residents from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), who questioned their own government’s security lapses and labelled the Pahalgam attack a staged event.

He further claimed that India is actively involved in terror financing and cross-border terrorism, not just in Pakistan but also in countries like Canada. He added that terrorist camps are operating within India’s borders, and that Indian officials themselves have acknowledged sponsoring militants in Balochistan.

“India supports groups such as Fitna al Khawarij”- a term officially used for the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), he said, calling on the international community to hold New Delhi accountable.

The DG ISPR also condemned what he described as India’s ongoing cross-border aggression, accusing Indian forces of deliberately targeting civilians, including women and children, in recent incidents. “India’s baseless aggression must end,” he said, reaffirming that Pakistan will defend its sovereignty and dignity at all costs.

The DG ISPR said that he could confirm that “no such [direct] communication has taken place” between the national security advisers of Pakistan and India.