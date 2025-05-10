Number of Indian drones downed by Pakistan reaches 77

The Pakistan army intercepted and destroyed 77 Israeli-made Harop drones, sent by India to target civilian and military installations, Federal Minister for Information Atta Tarar confirmed on Friday.

At least 29 drones were intercepted since Wednesday until Thursday evening, with an additional 48 shot down overnight and into Friday.

On the Line of Control (LoC), security sources said, five civilians were martyred and seven others injured in unprovoked Indian shelling on residential areas.

The shelling targeted Hajeera, Forward Kahuta, and Khuiratta areas using heavy artillery, causing civilian casualties and structural damage, they say.

Indian forces are using heavy artillery to target civilian populations along the LoC, according to security sources. The shelling has prompted a strong and immediate response from the Pakistan Army, they added.

Meanwhile, Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Friday informed the National Assembly that recent drone attacks by India was intended for reconnaissance purposes rather than immediate strikes.

Speaking on the floor of National Assembly, Khawaja Asif said that Indian drones were allowed to enter a “safe limit” before intercepting and neutralising them to avoid compromising sensitive locations.

He assured lawmakers that the armed forces were fully prepared to respond to any escalation. “No one should doubt that our armed forces are fully engaged in responding to Indian aggression,” he said. “We are 200 per cent prepared for any situation,” the defence minister added, noting high morale within the military.

He further said that nations such as China, Turkiye, and Azerbaijan had voiced clear support for Pakistan.

Asif further said that the government is engaged in daily diplomatic contacts with countries including Iran, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, China, and Qatar, in efforts to de-escalate the situation.