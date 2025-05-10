Govt slashes electricity tariff by Rs1.83 per unit

The government has announced a reduction in electricity prices through fuel and quarterly tariff adjustments, with the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) issuing a formal notification on the revised rates.

According to NEPRA’s notification, the electricity tariff has been reduced by a total of Rs1.83 per unit. The decrease includes a Rs0.28 per unit cut under the monthly fuel adjustment and a Rs1.55 per unit reduction under the quarterly tariff adjustment mechanism.

The Rs0.28 per unit decrease under the fuel adjustment will be applicable for the current month, providing immediate relief to consumers.

Meanwhile, the Rs1.55 per unit reduction under the quarterly adjustment will be implemented over the three-month period from May to July 2025, as outlined in NEPRA’s notification.

Separately, Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik on Friday appreciated the important role of the Pakistan Petroleum Exploration and Production Companies Association (PPEPCA) in the energy sector and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting a business-friendly environment.

He shared these views during a meeting with a PPEPCA delegation led by Chairman Taha Ali Temini, who is also the Country Manager of KUFPEC. The meeting focused on the main opportunities and challenges facing Pakistan’s oil and gas industry.

The minister said that oil and gas exploration was a key part of the national economy and the government aimed to reduce reliance on imports in this sector.

The PPEPCA, which represents major exploration and production companies in Pakistan, highlighted its contribution to strengthening the country’s energy supply and generating significant revenue for the government.

The association also pointed out several operational issues affecting their activities.Ali Pervaiz Malik assured the delegation that the government would fully support efforts to resolve these issues and emphasized working together to ensure long-term growth in the petroleum sector.