Martin-Baker confirms 3 Indian pilots ejected after Pakistan downed fighter jets: Memon

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated in a significant social media post that on May 6 and 7, 2025, Pakistan’s defense system shot down three Indian Air Force Rafale jets. The pilots survived due to the British company Martin-Baker’s ejection system. Writing on the social media platform X, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon noted that Indian Rafale aircraft are equipped with the Martin-Baker Mk 16 ejection seat. He added that Martin-Baker maintains a record of every pilot whose life is saved by its technology and regularly shares this information on its official X account. The company recently updated its tally of lives saved, increasing the number from 7,784 to 7,788. According to him, one of the four newly recorded survivors was involved in the crash of a U.S. Navy Super Hornet in the Red Sea. The remaining three, he said, were Indian Rafale pilots, who were evidently shot down by Pakistan on May 6 and 7, 2025.