Imran could be attacked in jail from India, Gandapur moves IHC for release

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Ali Amin Gandapur submitted a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking the parole-based release of PTI founding chairman, citing serious threats to his life in Adiala Jail from India. According to the TV channel report, speaking to the media outside the Islamabad High Court, Gandapur described the incarcerated leader not only as a national icon but also as “a leader of the entire Muslim Ummah.” The chief minister expressed the fear that the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, was aware of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder’s imprisonment in Adiala and “can go to any extent”. “Imran Khan has always raised his voice against PM Modi’s atrocities in Kashmir and on Indian minorities. For this reason, we believe his life is in danger,” Gandapur said. The chief minister emphasised that ensuring the safety of the PTI founder was “a top priority” and declared that the parole request was filed “solely in view of these grave security threats”. Earlier in the day, Gandapur arrived at the Islamabad High Court accompanied by prominent lawyers Sardar Latif Khosa, Sameer Khosa, Murtaza Toori, and others.