Energy Minister Nasir announces solarization of center for special children

Minister of Energy, Development, and Planning, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, today visited the Institute of Holistic Rehabilitation and Innovation (IHRI), a center for children with special needs, located in Karachi, along with Advisor to CM for Public Health, Saleem Baloch.

During the visit, Nasir Shah praised the performance of the institution and announced a donation of Rs.20 million from the Chief Minister’s side and an additional Rs.1 million from his own. The provincial ministers conducted a detailed tour of the center and interacted with the teachers and children present there. Accompanying them were IHRI founder Rizaq Pardesi, Program Head Afia Wajahat, PR Director Agha Sherazi, Brand Ambassador Mazhar Rizvi, Rajiya Muhammad Ashraf, and Abbas Dhariyo.

Minister Energy stated that such organizations and NGOs are serving the public and, in doing so, supporting the government. Nasir Shah announced that all centers serving 2,000 children will be gradually solarized.

He further expressed appreciation for all charitable and social organizations, their founders, administrators, and volunteers who work day and night to serve the public. He emphasized that, in line with Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s vision of public service and providing relief, the government is fully committed to supporting and collaborating with such institutions at all times.