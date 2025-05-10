1 killed, 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Shahrah-e-Faisal

At least one person was killed and two others, including a traffic police officer, were injured in a multi-vehicle collision on Shahrah-e-Faisal near Karachi’s Drigh Road on Friday, police officials confirmed.

The crash involved a tanker, a car, a Suzuki van, and several motorcycles. The accident resulted in the disruption of traffic on one of the city’s busiest arteries.

Rescue teams reached the accident site and shifted the injured a nearby hospital. One of the victims, reported to be in critical condition, was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact cause of the crash, though initial reports suggest abrupt braking in heavy traffic may have triggered the collision. An investigation is underway.

Separately, three people, including two women, were killed in various incidents across Karachi late Thursday night, according to police and rescue officials. In the city’s Sher Shah area, an attempted mobile snatching ended in a fatal shooting. Two motorbike-riding assailants opened fire when the victims resisted, killing 22-year-old Khail Nawaz on the spot and injuring his companion, 20-year-old Gul Zaib.

In a separate case, a woman identified as 45-year-old Tasmeena died after falling from the seventh floor of a building in the Ramswami neighbourhood. Police said they are investigating the cause of the fall and have begun questioning family members to determine whether foul play was involved.

Meanwhile, in Korangi’s Chamra Chowrangi area, a 45-year-old woman named Shazia was struck and killed by a truck while crossing the road. The truck driver has been arrested, and police say an investigation into the incident is under way.