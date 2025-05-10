Karachi to witness wind, thunderstorms

Wind and thunderstorms are expected in the outskirts of Karachi, while several districts of Balochistan brace for rain, hail, and gusty winds, according to the latest advisory issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday.

In Karachi, hot and humid weather is likely to persist over the next 24 hours, with the maximum temperature expected to range between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature recorded on Thursday was 28°C, with relative humidity in the air reaching 72 percent. Dry winds are currently blowing from the east at a speed of 6 kilometres per hour.

While the city’s central areas may remain dry, the PMD has cautioned that some of Karachi’s peripheral regions could witness wind and thunderstorms later in the day.

Meanwhile, in Balochistan, weather conditions are expected to intensify. The Met Office has forecasted rain, hailstorms, and strong winds across several districts, particularly in Kalat, Sibi, Barkhan, Kohlu, Qila Saifullah, Qilla Abdullah, Nushki, and Musakhel. Rainfall is likely to occur under partly cloudy skies, though some areas may experience heavier downpours accompanied by hail and powerful winds.

Additional regions, including Quetta, Chaman, Ziarat, Harnai, Zhob, Khuzdar, Kharan, Lasbela, Panjgur, and Chaghi, have also been identified as susceptible to sudden weather changes.

The maximum temperatures recorded across Balochistan on Thursday were as follows: Sibi and Nokundi at 43°C, Turbat 41°C, Quetta and Gwadar 34°C, Zhob and Chaman 32°C, Kalat 29°C, and Ziarat 22°C.

Authorities have advised residents, particularly in vulnerable areas, to remain cautious and monitor weather updates in light of potential windstorms and flash flooding.