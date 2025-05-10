Lawmakers condemn Indian aggression, reaffirm support for armed forces

The legislators in the National Assembly on Friday paid tributes to armed forces, especially Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for giving swift and decisive response to Indian aggression.

Speaking in the House, they strongly condemned the cowardly attack by India, calling it a shameful act and Pakistan is fully prepared to respond to any aggression with full force.

Initiating the debate, Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) lawmaker Sadiq Ali Memon strongly condemned the recent Indian military attacks carried out under the cover of darkness and called it a provocative act aimed at destabilizing regional peace.

He paid tribute to the Pakistan armed forces, particularly PAF for their swift and effective response including the successful downing of a modern Indian Rafale fighter jet and drones.

Memon said Pahalgam incident is a “false flag operation” designed to malign Pakistan without presenting any credible evidence by Modi-led Indian government.

He said Pakistan’s armed forces are highly professional and fully prepared to counter any hostile actions and always ready to defend the nation against external threats.

Memon said India is sponsoring terrorism within Pakistan and committing gross human rights violations, including acts of genocide, in Indian-Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Sanjay Perwani has condemned India’s attack against innocent civilians and mosques inside Pakistan under the cover of darkness.

He said that India is responsible for spreading violence and unrest in the region.

Sanjay Perwani said minorities in India continue to face increasing atrocities under the Modi-led government.

On the other hand, minorities in Pakistan enjoying complete freedom and living with dignity and without fear, he added.

He advocates for peace in the region and added that this desire should not be mistaken for weakness.

He reaffirmed the unwavering support of Pakistan’s minority communities for the armed forces, adding that minorities including Hindus, Christians and others stand firmly with their armed forces.

PTI legislator Shahid Ahmed Khattak stressed the need of national unity and cohesion during this challenging time, and condemned the coward enemy’s aggression, targeting civilians and places of worship.

He said that unity among the people and unwavering support for the armed forces are essential to effectively counter any aggression.

Khattak said the India is a terrorist state which is carrying out widespread atrocities in Kashmir.

Jamiat-i-Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) MNA Maulana Misbah uddin said India has never accepted the existence of Pakistan and consistently trying to inflict harm to us.

He condemned the latest wave of cowardly attacks, targeting of innocent civilians and places of worship.

The lawmaker praised the swift and courageous response of the armed forces, reaffirming the nation’s collective resolve in the face of such provocations.

Misbah uddin said that Pakistan seeks peace and does not desire war; however, if war is imposed upon the nation, it will respond with full force and unwavering determination.

Expressing unwavering solidarity with the armed forces, he vowed that every drop of Pakistani blood spilled would be avenged.

Former National Assembly Speaker Asad PTI senior leader Asad Qaiser said that throughout history, whenever Pakistan has faced external threats, the nation has always come together in unity.

He said the leadership and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stand firmly with the country’s valiant armed forces.

Asad Qaiser also noted that lawmakers across party lines have demonstrated solidarity by unanimously passing a resolution in the National Assembly.

PPP lawmaker Haji Rasool Bux Chandio condemned India’s illegal aggression, targeting civilians and mosques inside Pakistan and said these acts are clear violations of international law.

He said that Pakistan’s armed forces have delivered a powerful and decisive response, forcing the adversary into retreat and leaving them in a state of concealment.

“The arrogance of India had been shattered by the Pakistan army. From now on, they will think a hundred times before taking next step,” he said.

PTI leader Sana Ullah Khan Mastikhel strongly condemned the Indian aggression and also criticized India’s repeated use of false flag operations, pointing in particular to the intelligence failure in Pahalgam.

He said that despite the presence of over 700,000 Indian troops in Kashmir, the incident was a clear result of their own security failures.

Mastikhel said Pakistan is victim of terrorism, also highlighted the immense sacrifices rendered by Pakistan in the fight against terrorism, with over 80,000 lives lost.

Paying tribute to Pakistan’s armed forces, Mastikhel praised their prompt and effective response to Indian provocations.