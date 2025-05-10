LHC orders operation against smoke-emitting vehicles

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered an immediate grand operation against smoke-emitting vehicles to combat smog.

The court also ordered the installation of a vehicle monitoring system at toll plazas in Lahore and the deployment of new squads from the Environmental Protection Department.

Justice Shahid Karim issued strict directives while hearing a set of petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others against ineffective measures to control smog. Deputy Attorney General Asad Ali Bajwa, and representatives from LDA, PHA, and traffic police were present during the proceedings.

The court further directed that drone technology be used on motorways to identify smoke-emitting vehicles, which must then be dealt with accordingly. The court emphasized that such vehicles should not be allowed entry into Lahore and must be intercepted at the toll plazas. It also ordered a complete halt to their entry via the motorway and Multan Road. The court also criticized the lack of action by the Environment Department and instructed it to immediately activate smog-detection equipment and relevant vehicles.

During the hearing, Judicial Water and Environmental Commission member Syed Kamal Haider informed the court that the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) had prepared a summary regarding relief for buildings constructed under environmental regulations, and the authority had been asked to develop corresponding rules.

Separately, the female principal of MAO College raised concerns over the poor security and sanitation around the college. She reported that the outer walls of the college are low, allowing garbage dumping and unauthorized entry, including by addicts. She also mentioned a lack of enforcement staff, noting that existing personnel are paid by the college but serve under the Higher education Department. At this, the court advised the principal to submit her complaints in writing, assuring that the court would issue appropriate orders.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings until May 16.