24 bottled water brands declared unsafe for use

The Government of Pakistan has directed Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) for quarterly monitoring of bottled/mineral water brands and publicize the results for awareness of public health.

For the 1st quarter of year 2025 (January to March), 171 samples of mineral/bottled water brands were collected from 20 major cities, said a press release issued here on Friday. The comparison of test results with the bottled water quality standards of Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) has revealed that 24 brands were unsafe for human consumption due to microbiological or chemical contamination.

Nine brands (Miran Drinking Water, Ashaz Drinking Water, Natural Pure Life, Fresh Drop Pure Drinking Water, Mineral Water, Waterly Pure Drinking Water, Dream Pure, Pak Aqua, Water Valley) were found to be unsafe due to presence of higher levels of sodium, three brands (Atco Drinking Water, Nirmoh Pure Life, Natural) was found to be unsafe due to presence of higher levels of arsenic, while, one brand (Ashaz Drinking Water) was found unsafe due to presence of high level of TDS than the permissible limit.

Fourteen brands (Essantia, Blue Water, Maa Jee, Ice Well, Lasani, Pure Aqua, Nirmoh Pure Life, Muskaan Premium Drinking Water, Pure Drinking Water, Waterly Pure Drinking Water, Douro Pure Drinking Water, Aqua Way, Classic, Aqua Indus) were found contaminated with bacteria and thus were unsafe for drinking purpose.

General public is encouraged to look at the detailed report to know about the status of water quality of bottled water brands they consume.