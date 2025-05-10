Balochistan youth pioneering climate change research in Shanghai

Abdul Rehman, a 30-year-old researcher from Balochistan’s Loralai district, is pioneering cutting-edge Plant Developmental Biology research at Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU), aiming to equip his drought-stricken homeland with scientific solutions to combat climate change, Gwadar Pro reported on Friday.

“I have witnessed crops fail year after year due to temperature fluctuations and water scarcity. That pain pushed me into this field,” said the Ph.D. candidate, whose research focuses on decoding how agricultural crops withstand environmental stresses including drought, temperature extremes, and diseases.

Rehman’s research could help farmers in Balochistan – where 80 percent of the population relies on rain-fed agriculture – to cultivate resilient varieties.

China’s world-class laboratories make Rehman’s dream possible. “SJTU is among the top universities globally.

The facilities here let us do advanced research you won’t find in Pakistan,” he explained, noting China’s heavy investment in scientific innovation.

“They fund labs that generate groundbreaking ideas. As scholarship students, we access these opportunities to push boundaries.”

Beyond academics, cultural bridges have eased Abdul Rehman’s journey. “At international festivals, I’ve shared Pakistani food and culture to international classmates while learning Mandarin and Chinese traditions,” he said.

Though homesickness lingers, the vibrant multicultural campus-and halal food options-make Shanghai feel welcoming.

His ambition burns brighter than nostalgia. After completing postdoctoral studies, he plans to return to Loralai. “I’ll train farmers and advise policymakers on the use of genetically modified crops that are tolerant to climate shocks,” he said, recalling how almond, apple, and other fruit crop yields in his village have plummeted. “Balochistan’s youth possess remarkable potential, yet limited opportunities constrain their growth,” Rehman noted. “I hope to see more youth here – studying in China can transform destiny.”

For now, collaborations with various Chinese labs and workshops have sharpened his skills. “Researchers here freely share knowledge.

These techniques will one day help Balochistan’s fields thrive again,” Rehman said, embodying a quiet determination to turn scientific privilege into homegrown hope.