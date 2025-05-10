Pakistan urges dialogue to lower tensions on Korean Peninsula

Pakistan has called for diplomatic engagement and dialogue to address the challenges confronting the Korean Peninsula, after a senior UN official warned that North Korea is ramping up its nuclear and missile programme in defiance of international law, as it moves into the final year of its military plan.

“Pakistan seeks peace and stability in our region and other regions of the world,” Ambassador Usman Jadoon, deputy permanent representative of Pakistan, told the UN Security Council.

“We support the global non-proliferation norms and the objective of denuclearization of Korean peninsula within the framework of Security Council resolutions,” he said during a debate on ‘Non-Proliferation/Democractic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK)’.

“We oppose resumption of nuclear testing anywhere in the world,” the Pakistani envoy said, and view with concern violations of UNSC resolutions by any member state, without exception.

Ambassador Jadoon urged all concerned to exercise restraint and not escalate existing tensions or take any action that is detrimental to peace and security.

“The Security Council must take the lead in finding ways to lower tensions in the region and encourage confidence and security building measures.”

The Pakistani envoy underscored the need for collective action to realize common objectives of non-proliferation and denuclearization of Korean peninsula.

At the same time, he said Pakistan opposed any actions or interventions that could further destabilize the Korean Peninsula and add to the existing tensions in the region.

“We hope that the Security Council will demonstrate unity in reviving the dialogue and playing its due role in reducing tensions and threats to peace and security in the region.”

In his briefing to the 15-member Council, UN Assistant Secretary-General Khaled Khiari described a troubling pattern of weapons testing and growing nuclear ambition from DPRK – more commonly known as North Korea.

This includes the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in October 2024 and an intermediate-range hypersonic missile last January.

Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has reported “open displays” of undeclared uranium enrichment at Yongbyon and Kangson.

“These events have been accompanied by statements reiterating the DPRK’s intention to further develop nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities, including tactical nuclear warheads, military reconnaissance satellites, and the construction of a ‘nuclear-powered strategic missile submarine’,” Khiari said.

North Korea’s persistent pursuit of nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes – in violation of multiple Security Council resolutions – “continues to undermine the global nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation regime,” he warned.

For his part, North Korean Envoy Kim Song, noting the “ceaseless military build-up” by the United States and its allies, said that such countries’ efforts to “ignite a nuclear war on the Korean Peninsula and in the region are reaching the most perilous stage of action”.

Underscoring his country’s subsequent right to “maintain and improve strong deterrence”, he said that cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow “entirely conforms” to international law.

“It is not for anyone to meddle in,” the North Korean envoy added.