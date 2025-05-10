Earthquake jolts Balochistan’s Khuzdar

Mild earthquake tremors were felt in Khuzdar district of Balochistan and adjoining areas on Thursday, triggering panic among residents who rushed out of their homes in fear. According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the earthquake measured 3.7 on the Richter scale. Its epicentre was located 50 kilometres southeast of Khuzdar, while the depth was recorded at 20 kilometres beneath the surface. No casualties or damage to property were reported till the filing of this report. However, the tremors caused anxiety among the population, with many residents recounting the sudden shaking of doors and windows. Balochistan, a seismically active zone, has witnessed frequent low to moderate intensity earthquakes in recent years. Experts have repeatedly stressed the need for improved infrastructure and public awareness in vulnerable regions.