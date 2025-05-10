Missile attack victims in stable condition, say hospital doctors

The people who were injured in the Indian missile attack in Bahawalpur’s Masjid Subhan are in stable condition and recovering. This was said by Bahawal Victoria Hospital doctors while briefing South Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Fuad Hashim Rabbani who visited them on Friday to inquire about their health of those injured in the missile attack. He presented flowers to the wounded and expressed solidarity with the victims. Speaking on the occasion, Mr Rabbani strongly condemned India’s aggression, stating that India is targeting innocent children, women, and unarmed civilians, and its war frenzy is now exposed before the entire world. He further remarked that Pakistan’s armed forces are giving a befitting response to Indian hostilities, and the entire nation stands proud and united behind its military.

The additional chief secretary also directed the hospital administration to ensure the best possible medical care for all injured victims. Commissioner of Bahawalpur Musarrat Jabeen also accompanied ACS during the visit.

Also, South Punjab additional chief secretary Fuad Hashim Rabbani stated that the establishment of model agriculture malls is a revolutionary step toward the advancement of the agricultural sector. He said such malls are being constructed in Multan and Bahawalpur, with investments of hundreds of millions of rupees, are now in their final stages of completion. In the second phase, similar agri malls will be set up in other districts of South Punjab. He made these remarks during a visit to the under construction Model Agriculture Mall in Bahawalpur, accompanied by Special Secretary of Agriculture Sarfraz Khan Magassi and Special Secretary C&W Aftab Pirzada. Mr Rabbani said these agri malls will offer farmers all essential agricultural facilities under one roof. He added that high-quality seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides will be made available at subsidized rates, while equipment such as harvesters, seeders, and other modern machinery will be offered on rent-benefiting especially the small-scale farmers.

He further stated that advisory desks, staffed by agricultural experts, will be established to provide guidance to farmers. Additionally, through the Kisan Card scheme, farmers will be able to access loans ranging from Rs30,000 to Rs150,000 per acre. During the visit, Special Secretary Agriculture Mr. Sarfraz Khan Magassi briefed the ACS South Punjab that the Model Agriculture Mall in Bahawalpur is being constructed on 8 acres of land with a total investment of Rs. 284 million. The project is nearing completion.