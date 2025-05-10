NAB expresses solidarity with armed forces

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore organized a solidarity rally in support of the Armed Forces of Pakistan. The rally was led by Director General NAB Lahore, Mr. Muhammad Ahtram Dar, and witnessed enthusiastic participation from all officers and staff of NAB Lahore Bureau.

On the occasion, DG NAB Lahore paid glowing tribute to the valiant response of Pakistan’s Armed Forces against enemy provocations. He emphasized that the Nation has unwavering confidence in the capabilities and professionalism of its armed forces. “This is a time for unity and national cohesion; however, the entire Nation stands firmly shoulder to shoulder with our armed forces,” he stated.

DG NAB further remarked that India’s deceitful and cowardly mid-night actions have endangered the peace of the entire region. Sending a clear message, he maintained that the Pakistani nation along with all national Institutions are united against India’s cowardly provocations. “While war is never the solution to any dispute, if it is imposed upon us, retaliating with unwavering resolve is ingrained in our very blood,” he asserted. The rally participants expressed complete confidence in the government’s decisions and the strategic measures undertaken by the armed forces. The event concluded with a collective prayer by NAB Lahore officers and staff for the protection of the Nation and the continued strength and triumph of Pakistan’s Armed Forces.