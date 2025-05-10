Islamabad United partners with Daewoo Battery

As the most successful team in HBL PSL history, Islamabad United entered PSL 10 with a powerful boost by partnering with Daewoo Battery as its Official Battery Partner. This collaboration between two high-performance brands is now fueling United’s strong start to the season-both on and off the field.

To commemorate this strategic partnership, Mr. Ali Nagvi, Owner of Islamabad United, visited the Head Office of Treet Battery Limited in Lahore, where he was warmly received by Mr. Syed Sheharyar Ali, CEO of Ireet Battery Limited, along with Mr. Shoaib Zafar – coo, Mr.Muhammad Ali Khan – Head of Marketing, and Mr. Faizay Mehmood – Group Head of Corporate Communications. The meeting concluded with a symbolic exchange of souvenirs, reinforcing the mutual vision of excellence and energy.

With three championship titles (Seasons 1, 3, and 9), Islamabad United has consistently set the standard in the Pakistan Super League. Its partner, Daewoo Battery-a brand of Treet Battery Limited-is known for its leadership in the battery industry, offering 100% maintenance-free automotive and deep-cycle batteries, manufactured with cutting-edge Korean technology and stringent quality controls.

Mr. Syed Sheharvar Ali, CEO of Treet Battery Limited, remarked: “Islamabad United’s winning legacy and Daewoo Battery’s reliability are a perfect match. We are proud to stand behind a team that reflects the strength and endurance of our brand.”

Mr. Ali Naqi, speaking on the partnership, stated: “Daewoo Battery shares our values of reliability, consistency, and performance. This collaboration is more than a sponsorship-it’s a joint mission to energize our fans and continue delivering results that make Pakistan proud.”

Mr. Shoaib Zafar, COO of TBL, said: “Cricket connects every Pakistani. By supporting Islamabad United, we celebrate that connection while showcasing our commitment to empowering national passions.”

Mr. Muhammad Ali Khan, Head of Marketing at TBL, added: “This partnership is about energy-on the field and in people’s lives. Daewoo Battery is proud to support Islamabad United in powering a thrilling PSL 10 season.”