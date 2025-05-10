Alkhidmat mobilizes relief efforts amid escalating border tensions

Amid the ongoing conflict and mounting tensions along the Line of Control (LoC), Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan convened an emergency press briefing to outline its immediate rescue and relief efforts. The briefing was addressed by Secretary General Syed Waqas Jafri, Assistant Secretary General Ikram-ul-Haq Subhani, Vice President Zikrullah Mujahid, Chairman of Alkhidmat Health Professor Dr. Muhammad Zahid Latif, and CEO Khubaib Bilal.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary General Syed Waqas Jafri announced that Alkhidmat Foundation has promptly initiated comprehensive and coordinated emergency response operations in light of the recent aggression targeting civilian populations. “We have activated and updated our 41 Alkhidmat Response Centers across the country. Additionally, War Crisis Management Cells have been established at both the central level and in key regions including South Punjab, Central Punjab, Lahore, and Azad Kashmir to ensure rapid and organized response in any emergency,” he stated.

As part of its immediate relief operations, Alkhidmat Foundation has dispatched 15 Mobile Health Units, 50 ambulances, medicines worth Rs10 million, 1,000 tents, and 5,000 tarpaulins via aid trucks to the Line of Control and other conflict-affected areas.

Assistant Secretary General Ikram-ul-Haq Subhani emphasized the Foundation’s close coordination with the Government of Pakistan, Pakistan Armed Forces, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), and Rescue 1122. He also revealed that a comprehensive training programme is in development to equip citizens of all ages with the skills needed to respond effectively in emergency situations and play an active civic role.

“In case of further escalation and a rise in internal displacement, Alkhidmat is prepared to set up temporary tent settlements and provide transportation facilities to displaced individuals,” he added.

Professor Dr. Muhammad Zahid Latif highlighted that Alkhidmat’s network of 57 hospitals has been readied to handle emergency scenarios, with 30% of beds already allocated for wartime contingencies. He further confirmed that Rs10 million worth of medicines have already been dispatched to the affected areas, while an additional Rs100 million in medical supplies is being procured to ensure updated stockpiles and timely delivery as needs arise.

Concluding the briefing, Syed Waqas Jafri reaffirmed Alkhidmat Foundation’s unwavering commitment to stand shoulder to shoulder with the nation during this critical time. “As always, Alkhidmat is fully mobilizing its resources, capabilities, and volunteer force to serve the affected populations with dedication and compassion,” he said.