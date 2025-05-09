Budget FY26: govt formulating tariff rationalisation strategy

The government is formulating a strategy on tariff rationalisation, it was learnt on Friday. The development came during a consultative meeting on the preparation of the Federal Budget 2025-2026, read a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

During the meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the attendees were briefed that consultations with the private sector, including representatives from various sectors of the economy, on budget preparation have been ongoing for the past three months.

They were informed that a five-year Trade Policy Framework 2025-2030 will be finalised soon, while the eCommerce 2.0 Framework is also near completion.

It was also disclosed that a strategy is being formulated on tariff rationalisation.

“The government and private sector must work together for the country’s development and prosperity,” said PM Shehbaz. “Providing relief to the common man is the top priority in the upcoming budget,” he added.

The prime minister said that all available resources will be utilised to reduce the financial difficulties of the downtrodden.