Pakistani rupee depreciates further against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee declined further against the US dollar, depreciating 0.07% in the inter-bank market on Friday. At close, the local currency settled at 281.71, a loss of Re0.19 against the greenback. On Thursday, the rupee closed the day at 281.52. Internationally, the US dollar headed for a weekly gain on most major peers on Friday as a U.S.-UK trade deal raised hopes of progress in looming US-China talks, while bets of imminent U.S. rate cuts receded after the Federal Reserve indicated it was in no hurry. Financial markets are heading into the weekend with the focus squarely on trade negotiations from Washington and Beijing due to begin on Saturday in Switzerland.