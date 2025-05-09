Pakistan postpones PSL X, India suspends IPL for a week

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announces the postponement of the remaining eight matches of the HBL PSL X.

The last 24 hours have seen a worsening of the situation on the LOC, increased incursion of 78 drones, and the firing of surface to surface missiles from India.

The decision to postpone has been taken pursuant to advice received from the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif who has kept in view the reckless aggression from India that has escalated to a point where national attention and sentiments are rightly focused on the courageous efforts of the Armed Forces of Pakistan who are vociferously upholding the sovereignty of our beloved Pakistan.

The PCB and its players stand resolutely in solidarity with the families of the martyrs and our security personnel defending the nation.

The PCB recognizes the efforts and support of its partners, franchises, participating players, broadcasters, sponsors, and organizers in having ensured the smooth conduct of the tournament thus far, however; cricket while being a unifying force and a source of joy, must take a respectful pause when the country is facing such callous opposition.

We, at the PCB, also have sincere regard for the mental well-being of participating players and the sentiments of our foreign players, and we respect the concerns of their families who want to see them back home.

Meanwhile, India’s domestic sports tournament has been suspended for one week following the escalating military tensions with Pakistan, who have relocated their own premier event.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) was halted with immediate effect, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Friday.

“Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders,” the BCCI said in a statement. The decision comes after a night of artillery exchanges between Indian and Pakistani soldiers.

The 10-team competition still has 12 games to be played in the group stage before the knockout rounds. The final had been scheduled for May 25 in Kolkata.

The BCCI said the decision to suspend the tournament was made “in the collective interest of all stakeholders”.

The suspension comes after the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala in northern India was abandoned on Thursday evening when the power went out during a government-mandated blackout. Punjab’s next game against Mumbai Indians had already been moved from Dharamshala to Mumbai because of the closure of several airports in the Indian northwestern corridor.