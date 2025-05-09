Daily Times

Mount’s hard work paid off with Bilbao brace, says Amorim

Reuters

Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim had glowing praise for Mason Mount after he came off the bench to score twice in the 4-1 win over Athletic Bilbao on Thursday which sealed their place in the Europa League final. Second-half substitute Mount scored the equaliser for United just 10 minutes after coming on, and struck again in added time as the hosts secured a 7-1 aggregate win and a place in the final against Tottenham Hotspur.

The England midfielder joined United in 2023 but has struggled with several injuries this season, including a head injury in September that kept him out for over a month and a muscle issue in December that sidelined him until March.

The 26-year-old scored his first Premier League goal of the season in Sunday’s 4-3 loss at Brentford, before becoming the first United substitute to score twice in a European knockout match since David Beckham against Real Madrid in 2003.

